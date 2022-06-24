Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) closed at $19.21 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.47% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 3.06% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.68%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 2.17% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 2.56% and outpaced the S&P 500's loss of 4.31% in that time.

Lucid Group, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

LCID's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.15 per share and revenue of $1.51 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +78.3% and +5461.1%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lucid Group, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Lucid Group, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.