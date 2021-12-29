Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) closed at $36.97, marking a -0.03% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.14% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.33%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 30.2% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 1.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.32% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lucid Group, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lucid Group, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Lucid Group, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LCID in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.