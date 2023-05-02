Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) Stock Moves -0.68%: What You Should Know

Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) closed at $7.27 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.68% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 7.95%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 7.34% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 12.44% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 1.53% in that time.

Lucid Group, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 8, 2023. On that day, Lucid Group, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.38 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 660%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $158.4 million, up 174.62% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.41 per share and revenue of $1.15 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.19% and +89.06%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lucid Group, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.24% lower. Lucid Group, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.