Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) closed at $13.91, marking a -0.07% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.74% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 3.4% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 10.38% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.58% in that time.

Lucid Group, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 8, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.33, up 19.51% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $232.5 million, up 100986.96% from the prior-year quarter.

LCID's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.99 per share and revenue of $912.51 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +81.32% and +3265.83%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lucid Group, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.6% higher. Lucid Group, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

