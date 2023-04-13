Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) closed the most recent trading day at $8.25, moving +1.48% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.33% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.94%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 9.86% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 12.77% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 6.11% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lucid Group, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Lucid Group, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.37 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 640%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $158.4 million, up 174.62% from the year-ago period.

LCID's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.40 per share and revenue of $1.15 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.83% and +89.06%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lucid Group, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Lucid Group, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LCID in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

