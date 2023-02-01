Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) closed at $11.85 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.33% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.05%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 9.7%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 89.46% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 17.96%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.27%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lucid Group, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 22, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Lucid Group, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.39 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 5.41%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $289.8 million, up 998.14% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lucid Group, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.26% higher within the past month. Lucid Group, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.