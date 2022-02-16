Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) closed at $28.97 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.35% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.52%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 26.37% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 12.31% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.02% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lucid Group, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lucid Group, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Lucid Group, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

