Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) closed the most recent trading day at $27.43, moving +1.71% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.84%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 35.36% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 12.15% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.03% in that time.

Lucid Group, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lucid Group, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Lucid Group, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.