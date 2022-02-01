Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) closed at $29.96, marking a +1.94% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.69%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.78%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 28.19% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 9.87% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.29% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lucid Group, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lucid Group, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.55% lower. Lucid Group, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

