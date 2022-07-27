Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) closed at $18.43, marking a +1.88% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.62%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.37%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 0.84% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 0.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.24% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lucid Group, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 3, 2022.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.41 per share and revenue of $1.51 billion, which would represent changes of +73.4% and +5461.1%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lucid Group, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Lucid Group, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

