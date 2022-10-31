Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) closed the most recent trading day at $14.29, moving +0.42% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 1.86% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 10.77% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 4.98% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lucid Group, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 8, 2022. On that day, Lucid Group, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.33 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 19.51%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $232.5 million, up 100986.96% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.99 per share and revenue of $912.51 million. These totals would mark changes of +81.32% and +3265.83%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lucid Group, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.05% lower. Lucid Group, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 139, putting it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

