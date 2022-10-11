Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) closed the most recent trading day at $12.65, moving +1.36% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.65% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 24.59% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 20.5%, while the S&P 500 lost 11.07%.

Lucid Group, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Lucid Group, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.33 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 19.51%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $232.5 million, up 100986.96% from the prior-year quarter.

LCID's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.94 per share and revenue of $912.51 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +82.26% and +3265.83%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lucid Group, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 12.87% higher. Lucid Group, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

