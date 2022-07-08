Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) closed at $19.99 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.91% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 4.93% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 3.14%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.03%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lucid Group, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.41 per share and revenue of $1.51 billion, which would represent changes of +73.4% and +5461.1%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lucid Group, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Lucid Group, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.