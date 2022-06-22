Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) closed at $18.03 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.73% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 4.68% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 3.54% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.32% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lucid Group, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.15 per share and revenue of $1.51 billion, which would represent changes of +78.3% and +5461.1%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lucid Group, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Lucid Group, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

