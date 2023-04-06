Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) closed at $7.70 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.91%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 7.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 2.28%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.24%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lucid Group, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Lucid Group, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.37 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 640%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $158.4 million, up 174.62% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.40 per share and revenue of $1.15 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.83% and +89.06%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lucid Group, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Lucid Group, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LCID in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

