Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) closed the most recent trading day at $37.75, making no change from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 0.29% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 1.22% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.39% in that time.

Lucid Group, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lucid Group, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.55% lower. Lucid Group, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

