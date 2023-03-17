Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) closed at $7.69, marking a -1.79% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.1% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.27%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 26.34% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 8.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.02% in that time.

Lucid Group, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Lucid Group, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.37 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 640%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $158.4 million, up 174.62% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.40 per share and revenue of $1.15 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.83% and +89.06%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lucid Group, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 9.35% lower. Lucid Group, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

