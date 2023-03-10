Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) closed at $7.87, marking a -1.63% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 22.41% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 9.62%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.83%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lucid Group, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Lucid Group, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.37 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 640%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $158.4 million, up 174.62% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.40 per share and revenue of $1.15 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.83% and +89.06%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lucid Group, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.35% lower within the past month. Lucid Group, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.