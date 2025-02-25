Lucid Group, Inc Q4 Loss Decreases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Lucid Group, Inc (LCID) announced Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$636.90 million, or -$0.22 per share. This compares with -$653.77 million, or -$0.29 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Lucid Group, Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$621.16 million or -$0.22 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.28 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 49.2% to $234.47 million from $157.15 million last year.

Lucid Group, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$636.90 Mln. vs. -$653.77 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.22 vs. -$0.29 last year. -Revenue: $234.47 Mln vs. $157.15 Mln last year.

