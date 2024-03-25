Lucid Group Gains On Agreement With Ayar Third For $1 Bln Private Placement

(RTTNews) - Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) shares are gaining more than 10 percent on Monday morning trade after the company announced an agreement with its majority stockholder Ayar Third Investment Co. to purchase $1.0 billion of newly created series of convertible preferred stock via private placement. Ayar is an affiliate of the Public Investment Fund.

Lucid intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include, among other things, capital expenditures and working capital.

Currently, shares are at $3.06, up 10.81 percent from the previous close of $2.77 on a volume of 53,081,210.

