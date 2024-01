(RTTNews) - Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID), Thursday announced production and delivery totals for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Lucid produced 2,391 vehicles during Q4 and delivered 1,734 vehicles during the same period.

On a full year basis in 2023, the company produced 8,428 vehicles and delivered 6,001 vehicles.

