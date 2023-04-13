Markets
Lucid Group Delivers 1,406 Vehicles In Q1

(RTTNews) - Electric car maker Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) Thursday announced that it produced 2,314 vehicles during the first quarter at its manufacturing facility in Arizona and delivered 1,406 vehicles during the same period.

Lucid also said that it will release its financial results for the first quarter on Monday, May 8, 2023. It will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2023 financial results as well.

