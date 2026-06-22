Markets
LCID

Lucid Group To Cut 18% Of US Workforce, Announces Departure Of COO Marc Winterhoff

June 22, 2026 — 10:48 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Monday, Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) announced its decision to cut its U.S. workforce by approximately 18 percent as part of its plan to advance the company toward profitability and positive cash flow generation.

The layoff, which will impact full-time employees, contractors and hourly production workers in the manufacturing unit, will cost the company cash charges of approximately $32 million related to severance, employee benefits, and employee transition.

In light of this decision, Lucid has eliminated the second shift of production at its AMP-1 factory.

Expected to complete by the end of third quarter of 2026, the plan aims to streamline its organizational structure, optimize operating expenses, and align production plans with anticipated demand. It is expected to provide the company with annualized cost savings of approximately $158 million.

Concurrently, Lucid Group announced the departure of Marc Winterhoff, Chief Operating Officer, from the company, effective immediately following the elimination of the position.

Currently, LCID is trading at $5.20, down 2.99 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LCID

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.