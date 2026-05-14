Lucid Group (BIT:1LCID) Price Target Decreased by 31.86% to 8.00

The average one-year price target for Lucid Group (BIT:1LCID) has been revised to €8.00 / share. This is a decrease of 31.86% from the prior estimate of €11.73 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €4.22 to a high of €14.91 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 52.59% from the latest reported closing price of €5.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 385 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lucid Group. This is an decrease of 125 owner(s) or 24.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1LCID is 0.07%, an increase of 46.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.77% to 267,719K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Public Investment Fund holds 177,089K shares representing 45.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Uber Technologies holds 13,715K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 9,144K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,677K shares , representing an increase of 16.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1LCID by 0.62% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 6,022K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 5,290K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company.

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