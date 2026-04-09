Lucid Group (BIT:1LCID) Price Target Decreased by 24.89% to 13.58

The average one-year price target for Lucid Group (BIT:1LCID) has been revised to €13.58 / share. This is a decrease of 24.89% from the prior estimate of €18.08 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €6.58 to a high of €27.38 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 71.86% from the latest reported closing price of €7.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 380 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lucid Group. This is an decrease of 147 owner(s) or 27.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1LCID is 0.08%, an increase of 44.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.07% to 252,760K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Public Investment Fund holds 177,089K shares representing 54.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Uber Technologies holds 13,715K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 7,677K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,864K shares , representing an increase of 49.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1LCID by 8.63% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 2,716K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,563K shares , representing an increase of 5.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1LCID by 57.74% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,541K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,463K shares , representing an increase of 3.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1LCID by 55.64% over the last quarter.

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