Lucid Group announces production of Lucid Gravity underway in Arizona

December 05, 2024 — 05:12 pm EST

Lucid Motors, in an earlier post on X, said: “Today marks an exciting landmark for our company. Production of the Lucid Gravity is now underway at our factory in Arizona!This milestone is a celebration of the hard work by our passionate and dedicated team to bring this groundbreaking SUV to life. Its combination of space for seven passengers and their luggage, more than 440 miles of range and outstanding performance redefines all expectations. Design yours today: https://bit.ly/48ElhXU”

