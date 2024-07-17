Lucid Gr Unusual Options Activity For July 17

Investors with significant funds have taken a bearish position in Lucid Gr (NASDAQ:LCID), a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in LCID usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 16 options transactions for Lucid Gr. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 37% being bullish and 43% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 15 are puts, valued at $731,898, and there was a single call, worth $60,550.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $4.0 to $4.0 for Lucid Gr during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Lucid Gr options trades today is 23580.33 with a total volume of 32,386.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Lucid Gr's big money trades within a strike price range of $4.0 to $4.0 over the last 30 days.

Lucid Gr Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LCID PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $1.4 $1.34 $1.37 $4.00 $66.8K 60.0K 5.6K LCID PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.36 $1.32 $1.35 $4.00 $64.5K 60.0K 3.8K LCID PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.38 $1.35 $1.36 $4.00 $60.9K 60.0K 3.3K LCID CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.21 $1.05 $1.21 $4.00 $60.5K 3.8K 2 LCID PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.37 $1.32 $1.36 $4.00 $55.7K 60.0K 1.6K

About Lucid Gr

Lucid Group Inc is a technology and automotive company. It develops the next generation of electric vehicle (EV) technologies. It is a vertically integrated company that designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems in-house using our own equipment and factory.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Lucid Gr, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Lucid Gr Trading volume stands at 40,688,196, with LCID's price down by -6.88%, positioned at $3.7. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 19 days. Expert Opinions on Lucid Gr

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $3.75.

An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Underweight with a price target of $4. In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Underweight, setting a price target of $4. In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Underweight, setting a price target of $4. In a cautious move, an analyst from Baird downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $3.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Lucid Gr, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

