Lucid Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Lucid Group, Inc. LCID is slated to release third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 5, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s loss per share and revenues is pegged at $2.32 and $325.6 million, respectively.



For the third quarter, the consensus estimate for Lucid’s loss has narrowed by a penny in the past 30 days. Its bottom-line estimates imply 43.4% growth from the year-ago reported numbers.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LCID's quarterly revenues implies year-over-year growth of 62.8%. The company's earnings beat estimates in one of the trailing four quarters and missed thrice, delivering an average negative surprise of 11.09%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Q2 Highlights

In the second quarter of 2025, LCID incurred adjusted loss per share of $2.80, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $2.20 but narrower than the loss of $2.90 reported in the year-ago quarter. The company reported net sales of $259 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $253 million. The top line also rose 28.9% year over year.

Things to Note

In the third quarter of 2025, Lucid delivered 4,078 vehicles, a significant increase from 2,781 units in the corresponding quarter of 2024, driven by higher production levels. The automaker produced 3,891 vehicles during the quarter, up from 1,805 in the corresponding quarter of 2024. The rise in year-over-year deliveries is likely to have boosted the company’s top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



In the second quarter, the company’s research and development expenses fell 4.7% year over year to $273.8 million, reflecting effective cost control measures. This trend is likely to have persisted in the third quarter. The company also anticipates that the full-year tariff impact will fall toward the lower end of its previously guided range of 8% to 15%. The anticipated year-over-year decline in research and development expenses and lower expected tariff impact are likely to have bolstered the company’s margin in the third quarter.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Lucid for the quarter to be reported, as it has the right combination of the two key ingredients. A positive Earnings ESP, combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is the case here.



Earnings ESP: LCID has an Earnings ESP of +0.72%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate is pegged higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: It currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Other Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some other players from the auto space that, per our model, have the correct ingredients to post an earnings beat this time around.



Adient plc ADNT has an Earnings ESP of +3.04% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The company is scheduled to release fourth-quarter of fiscal 2025 results on Nov. 5. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADNT’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings per share and revenues is pegged at 55 cents per share and $3.63 billion, respectively. Adient beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 30.34%.



American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. AXL has an Earnings ESP of +5.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The company is scheduled to release third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 7.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AXL’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings per share and revenues is pegged at 13 cents per share and $1.50 billion, respectively. American Axle beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 584.14%.



Westport Fuel Systems Inc. WPRT has an Earnings ESP of +1.70% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The company is scheduled to release third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 10.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WPRT’s to-be-reported quarter’s loss per share and revenues is pegged at 89 cents per share and $1.42 million, respectively. Westport beat earnings estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, matched once and missed once, the average negative surprise being 7.32%.

