Lucid Diagnostics Restores Nasdaq Listing Compliance

(RTTNews) - Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (LUCD), a US-based commercial-stage cancer prevention diagnostics company and a subsidiary of PAVmed Inc., has regained compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Market's minimum bid price requirement. The company had previously been notified by Nasdaq that it was not in compliance after its common stock traded below the minimum closing bid price of $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days.

To meet Nasdaq's requirement, Lucid Diagnostics needed to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 per share for at least 10 consecutive trading days. The company successfully achieved this milestone on February 21, 2025, restoring its compliance status with the exchange.

With compliance regained, Lucid Diagnostics' common stock will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "LUCD."

LUCD is currently trading at $1.415 or 1.7986% higher on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

