Lucid Diagnostics Raises $16.1 Mln Through Public Offering To Support Corporate Growth

(RTTNews) - Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (LUCD), a subsidiary of PAVmed Inc., Friday announced that it has completed its previously announced public offering of 14.375 million common shares, which includes 1.875 million shares sold through the underwriters' option.

The shares were offered at $1.20 each. The offering is expected to generate approximately $16.1 million in net proceeds after fees and expenses. Lucid plans to use the funds for general corporate purposes and working capital needs.

LUCD is currently trading at $1.22 or 2.40% lower on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.