Lucid Diagnostics Prices $25 Mln Public Offering At $1.00 Per Share

September 10, 2025 — 06:12 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (LUCD), a cancer prevention diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc., announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 25,000,000 shares at $1.00 per share.

Underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to 3,750,000 additional shares. Gross proceeds are expected to total approximately $25 million before expenses and any additional option exercises. Lucid plans to use the net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The offering is set to close around September 11, 2025, subject to customary conditions. Canaccord Genuity and BTIG are joint bookrunners, with Maxim Group as co-manager. The shares are offered under an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 filed with the SEC.

LUCD currently trades at $1.02 or 19.6850% lower on the NasdaqCM.

