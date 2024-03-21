Lucid Diagnostics Gets Positive Data From Clinical Validation Study Of EsoGuard Esophageal DNA Test

(RTTNews) - Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (LUCD), Thursday announced a positive outcome from the first prospective clinical validation study of the company's EsoGuard Esophageal DNA test for esophageal precancer detection in a screening population.

The study outcome revealed that EsoGuard demonstrated sensitivity and negative predictive value, including unprecedented performance of a molecular diagnostic test in detecting a precancer.

Victoria Lee, Lucid's Chief Medical Officer said, "The clinical validity and clinical utility data, coupled with multiple national society guidelines and consensus statements supporting EsoGuard esophageal precancer detection, provides a strong foundation of critical evidence needed to support broad EsoGuard medical policy coverage and a line of sight to CMS coverage, in particular."

Currently, Lucid's stock is slipping 6.3 percent, to $1.04 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.