News & Insights

Markets
LUCD

Lucid Diagnostics Gets Positive Data From Clinical Validation Study Of EsoGuard Esophageal DNA Test

March 21, 2024 — 10:52 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (LUCD), Thursday announced a positive outcome from the first prospective clinical validation study of the company's EsoGuard Esophageal DNA test for esophageal precancer detection in a screening population.

The study outcome revealed that EsoGuard demonstrated sensitivity and negative predictive value, including unprecedented performance of a molecular diagnostic test in detecting a precancer.

Victoria Lee, Lucid's Chief Medical Officer said, "The clinical validity and clinical utility data, coupled with multiple national society guidelines and consensus statements supporting EsoGuard esophageal precancer detection, provides a strong foundation of critical evidence needed to support broad EsoGuard medical policy coverage and a line of sight to CMS coverage, in particular."

Currently, Lucid's stock is slipping 6.3 percent, to $1.04 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LUCD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.