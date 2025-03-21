LUCID DIAGNOSTICS Earnings Preview: Recent $LUCD Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

LUCID DIAGNOSTICS ($LUCD) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,450,613 and earnings of -$0.19 per share.
LUCID DIAGNOSTICS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of LUCID DIAGNOSTICS stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SARGENT INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC added 541,500 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $443,326
- LUMINUS MANAGEMENT LLC removed 136,195 shares (-11.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $111,502
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 119,887 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $98,151
- SUNBELT SECURITIES, INC. added 83,999 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $68,769
- LEVIN CAPITAL STRATEGIES, L.P. removed 66,528 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,466
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 65,964 shares (+30.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,004
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 63,575 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,048
LUCID DIAGNOSTICS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LUCD in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024
- BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 10/14/2024
