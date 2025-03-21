LUCID DIAGNOSTICS Earnings Preview: Recent $LUCD Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

LUCID DIAGNOSTICS ($LUCD) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,450,613 and earnings of -$0.19 per share.

LUCID DIAGNOSTICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of LUCID DIAGNOSTICS stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LUCID DIAGNOSTICS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LUCD in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 10/14/2024

