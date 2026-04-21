Lucid Delivers Good News -- Here's Why the Stock Declined 20% Anyway

Key Points

Lucid raised a combined $1.05 billion in capital last week.

The company's cash burn remains a significant concern for investors.

In addition to potentially needing more capital, Lucid has been slower to improve gross profitability.

10 stocks we like better than Lucid Group ›

Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) has always been an intriguing and unique investment in the electric vehicle (EV) industry. On one hand, the automaker makes some of the most advanced EVs in the world. On the other hand, it lacks scale and gross profitability compared to its rival Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN).

The good news is that Lucid just boosted its liquidity and extended its runway of funding; the bad news is that the stock is down more than 20% since announcing its most recent capital raise. Here's what investors and analysts are probably thinking.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Big cash burn problem

Despite producing impressive and well-received vehicles, Lucid's cash burn is a serious problem.

Lucid is navigating a crucial part of its young business story as it accelerates the production of its newest launch vehicle, the Gravity SUV. The automaker already hit a speed bump with a supplier disruption that lingered for roughly a month and caused a delay in deliveries. The company has addressed the issues and has reaffirmed its previous production guidance of 25,000 to 27,000 vehicles for the year.

Lucid ended 2025 with roughly $1 billion cash on hand and total liquidity of $4.6 billion. However, those figures erode quickly with the fourth-quarter cash burn at about $1.25 billion.

That's why Lucid announced it recently raised $1.05 billion in a combined capital raise driven by Ayar Third Investment Company (a Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund affiliate) agreeing to purchase $550 million in convertible preferred stock, an additional $200 million in funding from Uber Technologies, and a $300 million underwritten offering of common stock to the public. Lucid's need for capital in the future is still a concern for investors.

When compared to rival Rivian, it emphasizes the problem that's likely driving down the stock price currently: shareholder dilution. Not only is Lucid diluting shareholders at a more rapid rate than its rival, it's also making less progress on gross profitability. Those factors combine to give investors pause about Lucid's ability to reach profitability.

What it all means

The simple truth is that until Lucid makes serious progress on its unit economics and cost reductions, the young automaker is almost certainly going to need more capital raises in the future, opening the door for even further shareholder dilution.

While Lucid remains intriguing, investors have better options within the EV industry. Investors could opt for Tesla, which is increasingly aiming to be a broader technology company rather than automaker, or BYD, which has surpassed Tesla in global EV deliveries, or even Rivian, which has made more significant progress on unit economics and gross profitability. Lucid is highly speculative and too high risk for most investors, especially when shareholder dilution remains a primary concern.

Should you buy stock in Lucid Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Lucid Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Lucid Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $511,411!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,238,736!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 986% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 199% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 21, 2026.

Daniel Miller has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends BYD Company. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.