Lucid cuts 2022 production goal, shares slide

Add production numbers, share price

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Luxury electric car maker Lucid Group said on Monday that it revised down its production forecast for this year, blaming "extraordinary supply chain and logistics challenges."

The California-based startup also delivered 125 cars to customers last year, missing its target.

It expects to produce between 12,000 to 14,000 vehicles this year, down from its previous goal of 20,000, it said in a statement.

Shares slumped 8% in after-market trading following the announcement.

Electric vehicle startups like Rivian Automotive RIVN.O and Lordstown Motors RIDE.O, which have raised money in public listings, have fallen short of their own production targets.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Bernard Orr)

((hyunjoo.jin@thomsonreuters.com; 82-2-3704-5685; Reuters Messaging: hyunjoo.jin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.