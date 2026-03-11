LUCID CAPITAL MARKETS Upgrades INmune Bio (INMB)

Fintel reports that on March 11, 2026, LUCID CAPITAL MARKETS upgraded their outlook for INmune Bio (NasdaqCM:INMB) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 318.36% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for INmune Bio is $5.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 318.36% from its latest reported closing price of $1.28 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for INmune Bio is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 97 funds or institutions reporting positions in INmune Bio. This is an decrease of 58 owner(s) or 37.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INMB is 0.00%, an increase of 407.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.70% to 5,153K shares. The put/call ratio of INMB is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 442K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 469K shares , representing a decrease of 6.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INMB by 63.44% over the last quarter.

Dauntless Investment Group holds 305K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 251K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 157K shares , representing an increase of 37.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INMB by 21.83% over the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial holds 211K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 268K shares , representing a decrease of 27.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INMB by 40.69% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 176K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 189K shares , representing a decrease of 7.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INMB by 85.61% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.