LUCID CAPITAL MARKETS Initiates Coverage of XOMA Royalty Corporation - Preferred Stock (XOMAP) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, LUCID CAPITAL MARKETS initiated coverage of XOMA Royalty Corporation - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGM:XOMAP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 132.68% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for XOMA Royalty Corporation - Preferred Stock is $61.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $43.28 to a high of $93.59. The average price target represents an increase of 132.68% from its latest reported closing price of $26.55 / share.

The projected annual revenue for XOMA Royalty Corporation - Preferred Stock is 23MM, a decrease of 50.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in XOMA Royalty Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XOMAP is 0.10%, an increase of 28.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 25.27% to 18K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust holds 10K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Gabelli Healthcare & Wellnessrx Trust holds 6K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

