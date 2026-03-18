LUCID CAPITAL MARKETS Initiates Coverage of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 18, 2026, LUCID CAPITAL MARKETS initiated coverage of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.22% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Sixth Street Specialty Lending is $23.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 27.22% from its latest reported closing price of $18.24 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Sixth Street Specialty Lending is 436MM, a decrease of 2.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 266 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sixth Street Specialty Lending. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 3.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSLX is 0.21%, an increase of 30.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.94% to 51,036K shares. The put/call ratio of TSLX is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sixth Street Partners Management Company holds 2,714K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Sound Income Strategies holds 2,511K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,402K shares , representing an increase of 4.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSLX by 4.14% over the last quarter.

Progeny 3 holds 2,476K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Burgundy Asset Management holds 2,362K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,379K shares , representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSLX by 1.16% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 2,342K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,529K shares , representing a decrease of 7.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSLX by 21.73% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.