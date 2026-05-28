LUCID CAPITAL MARKETS Initiates Coverage of Sensei Biotherapeutics (SNSE) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2026, LUCID CAPITAL MARKETS initiated coverage of Sensei Biotherapeutics (NasdaqCM:SNSE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 206.31% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Sensei Biotherapeutics is $51.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 206.31% from its latest reported closing price of $16.65 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sensei Biotherapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sensei Biotherapeutics. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 138.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNSE is 0.15%, an increase of 3,461.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5,117.89% to 2,517K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vivo Capital holds 722K shares.

Woodline Partners holds 361K shares.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 306K shares.

Millennium Management holds 147K shares.

Franklin Resources holds 134K shares.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.