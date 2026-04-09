LUCID CAPITAL MARKETS Initiates Coverage of Rithm Capital (RITM) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 9, 2026, LUCID CAPITAL MARKETS initiated coverage of Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.47% Upside

As of March 27, 2026, the average one-year price target for Rithm Capital is $14.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.62 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 48.47% from its latest reported closing price of $9.79 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Rithm Capital is 1,372MM, a decrease of 63.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 549 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rithm Capital. This is an decrease of 270 owner(s) or 32.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RITM is 0.10%, an increase of 36.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.13% to 284,798K shares. The put/call ratio of RITM is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 9,622K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,179K shares , representing an increase of 4.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RITM by 2.95% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 7,465K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,957K shares , representing a decrease of 20.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RITM by 78.70% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 7,070K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,257K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,036K shares , representing an increase of 3.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RITM by 0.60% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 5,968K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,683K shares , representing an increase of 4.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RITM by 2.19% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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