LUCID CAPITAL MARKETS Initiates Coverage of Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 2, 2026, LUCID CAPITAL MARKETS initiated coverage of Relmada Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:RLMD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 101.32% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Relmada Therapeutics is $9.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 101.32% from its latest reported closing price of $4.56 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Relmada Therapeutics is 187MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in Relmada Therapeutics. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 44.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RLMD is 0.23%, an increase of 335.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 505.81% to 50,847K shares. The put/call ratio of RLMD is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 7,270K shares representing 9.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Squadron Capital Management holds 6,700K shares representing 9.14% ownership of the company.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 4,270K shares representing 5.82% ownership of the company.

Spruce Street Capital holds 4,086K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 3,190K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

