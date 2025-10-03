LUCID CAPITAL MARKETS Initiates Coverage of Ramaco Resources (METCB) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2025, LUCID CAPITAL MARKETS initiated coverage of Ramaco Resources (NasdaqGS:METCB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.66% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ramaco Resources is $16.35/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.25 to a high of $24.23. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.66% from its latest reported closing price of $16.97 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ramaco Resources is 752MM, an increase of 20.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 234 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ramaco Resources. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to METCB is 0.17%, an increase of 3.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.80% to 6,188K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Yorktown Energy Partners XI holds 1,220K shares representing 11.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,012K shares , representing an increase of 17.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in METCB by 15.46% over the last quarter.

Yorktown Energy Partners IX holds 1,204K shares representing 11.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,016K shares , representing an increase of 15.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in METCB by 12.09% over the last quarter.

Yorktown Energy Partners X holds 806K shares representing 7.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 669K shares , representing an increase of 17.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in METCB by 0.95% over the last quarter.

First Manhattan holds 252K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 257K shares , representing a decrease of 2.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in METCB by 9.02% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 222K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 197K shares , representing an increase of 11.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in METCB by 14.79% over the last quarter.

