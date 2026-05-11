LUCID CAPITAL MARKETS Initiates Coverage of NextCure (NXTC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2026, LUCID CAPITAL MARKETS initiated coverage of NextCure (NasdaqGS:NXTC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 84.63% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for NextCure is $18.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 84.63% from its latest reported closing price of $9.76 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for NextCure is 34MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in NextCure. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 35.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NXTC is 0.20%, an increase of 447.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 122.12% to 1,898K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Affinity Asset Advisors holds 247K shares representing 6.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 192K shares , representing an increase of 22.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXTC by 104.14% over the last quarter.

Ikarian Capital holds 238K shares representing 6.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Squadron Capital Management holds 237K shares representing 6.57% ownership of the company.

Sofinnova Investments holds 223K shares representing 6.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Silverarc Capital Management holds 176K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.