LUCID CAPITAL MARKETS Initiates Coverage of MSC Income Fund (MSIF) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 12, 2026, LUCID CAPITAL MARKETS initiated coverage of MSC Income Fund (NYSE:MSIF) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.82% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for MSC Income Fund is $16.15/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.64 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 29.82% from its latest reported closing price of $12.44 / share.

The projected annual revenue for MSC Income Fund is 159MM, an increase of 14.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 144 funds or institutions reporting positions in MSC Income Fund. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 44.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSIF is 0.05%, an increase of 34.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 34.07% to 7,186K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CF Capital holds 502K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 320K shares , representing an increase of 36.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSIF by 27.07% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 452K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 137K shares , representing an increase of 69.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSIF by 224.50% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 418K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 310K shares , representing an increase of 25.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSIF by 32.84% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 354K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 342K shares.

