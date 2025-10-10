LUCID CAPITAL MARKETS Initiates Coverage of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (MSDL) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2025, LUCID CAPITAL MARKETS initiated coverage of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (NYSE:MSDL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.36% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is $19.25/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 19.36% from its latest reported closing price of $16.13 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is 358MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 117 funds or institutions reporting positions in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 10.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSDL is 0.20%, an increase of 1.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.45% to 30,224K shares. The put/call ratio of MSDL is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 1,919K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,878K shares , representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSDL by 16.08% over the last quarter.

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR holds 1,762K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 882K shares , representing an increase of 49.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSDL by 73.35% over the last quarter.

BIZD - VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF holds 1,678K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,735K shares , representing a decrease of 3.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSDL by 13.53% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 821K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 625K shares , representing an increase of 23.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSDL by 78.64% over the last quarter.

Muzinich holds 456K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 213K shares , representing an increase of 53.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSDL by 53.54% over the last quarter.

