LUCID CAPITAL MARKETS Initiates Coverage of Lyell Immunopharma (LYEL) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 26, 2025, LUCID CAPITAL MARKETS initiated coverage of Lyell Immunopharma (NasdaqGS:LYEL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.79% Downside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Lyell Immunopharma is $11.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.79% from its latest reported closing price of $12.72 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Lyell Immunopharma is 5MM, an increase of 8,400.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 150 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lyell Immunopharma. This is an decrease of 80 owner(s) or 34.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LYEL is 0.15%, an increase of 29.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 94.63% to 8,770K shares. The put/call ratio of LYEL is 1.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Arch Venture holds 1,821K shares representing 9.48% ownership of the company.

FSSNX - Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund holds 1,631K shares representing 8.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,634K shares , representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYEL by 7.85% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 1,025K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 977K shares , representing an increase of 4.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYEL by 32.44% over the last quarter.

SCHA - Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF holds 888K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 909K shares , representing a decrease of 2.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYEL by 35.88% over the last quarter.

Foresite Capital Management Iv holds 800K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company.

