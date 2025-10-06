Stocks
LUCID CAPITAL MARKETS Initiates Coverage of Cassava Sciences (SAVA) with Buy Recommendation

October 06, 2025 — 08:09 pm EDT

October 06, 2025

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2025, LUCID CAPITAL MARKETS initiated coverage of Cassava Sciences (NasdaqCM:SAVA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.96% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cassava Sciences is $2.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $2.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 42.96% from its latest reported closing price of $3.58 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cassava Sciences is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 179 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cassava Sciences. This is an decrease of 52 owner(s) or 22.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAVA is 0.00%, an increase of 56.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 28.37% to 13,014K shares. SAVA / Cassava Sciences, Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of SAVA is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,284K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 984K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 909K shares , representing an increase of 7.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAVA by 18.90% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 757K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 790K shares , representing a decrease of 4.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAVA by 3.56% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 680K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 613K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 496K shares , representing an increase of 19.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAVA by 68.55% over the last quarter.

