LUCID CAPITAL MARKETS Initiates Coverage of Barings BDC (BBDC) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2026, LUCID CAPITAL MARKETS initiated coverage of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.31% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Barings BDC is $10.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.60 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 11.31% from its latest reported closing price of $8.98 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Barings BDC is 285MM, an increase of 2.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 216 funds or institutions reporting positions in Barings BDC. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 4.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBDC is 0.07%, an increase of 37.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.41% to 44,034K shares. The put/call ratio of BBDC is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Barings holds 13,640K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Private Management Group holds 3,766K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,284K shares , representing an increase of 12.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBDC by 17.49% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 2,294K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,480K shares , representing a decrease of 8.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBDC by 13.76% over the last quarter.

Cresset Asset Management holds 1,955K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,114K shares , representing a decrease of 8.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBDC by 6.29% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,494K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,208K shares , representing an increase of 19.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBDC by 75.94% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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