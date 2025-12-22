Stocks
LUCID CAPITAL MARKETS Initiates Coverage of AirJoule Technologies (AIRJ) with Buy Recommendation

December 22, 2025 — 01:27 pm EST

December 22, 2025

Fintel reports that on December 22, 2025, LUCID CAPITAL MARKETS initiated coverage of AirJoule Technologies (NasdaqCM:AIRJ) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 191.79% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for AirJoule Technologies is $9.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 191.79% from its latest reported closing price of $3.35 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 125 funds or institutions reporting positions in AirJoule Technologies. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 21.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIRJ is 0.00%, an increase of 17.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 39.11% to 7,566K shares. AIRJ / AirJoule Technologies Corporation Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of AIRJ is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CI Private Wealth holds 1,651K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 612K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 557K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 517K shares , representing an increase of 7.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIRJ by 47.26% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 331K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 315K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

