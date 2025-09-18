LUCID CAPITAL MARKETS Initiates Coverage of Adagene Inc. - Depositary Receipt (ADAG) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 18, 2025, LUCID CAPITAL MARKETS initiated coverage of Adagene Inc. - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGM:ADAG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 377.44% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Adagene Inc. - Depositary Receipt is $9.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.54 to a high of $22.12. The average price target represents an increase of 377.44% from its latest reported closing price of $2.06 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Adagene Inc. - Depositary Receipt is 214MM, an increase of 206,955.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adagene Inc. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 15.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADAG is 0.04%, an increase of 16.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.15% to 6,066K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

General Atlantic holds 3,826K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SC CHINA HOLDING holds 1,343K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Mill Creek Capital Advisors holds 200K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Kamunting Street Capital Management holds 126K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Fifth Lane Capital holds 28K shares. No change in the last quarter.

